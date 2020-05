QUIZ: Can You Name These Guitar Hands?

Mystery gutar hands. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Would you be able to tell who's playing the guitar... if we only showed you the hands in action? Try your luck!

Guitar heroes - we love 'em. Flashy showmanship - brilliant. When you're watching a live band, your eyes are drawn to the on stage musical pyrotechnics. But if we take those instrumental skillz out of context and remove the face of the musician, could you name the guitarist? Take our quiz and see if you can!