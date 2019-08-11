QUIZ: Are you Noel Or Liam Gallagher?

11 August 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 11 August 2019, 18:01

Liam and Noel Gallagher
Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Are you a High Flying Bird or a Songbird? Are you Beady Eye or Mighty I?

It’s now 25 years since the immortal debut album from Oasis came out - Definitely Maybe.

Despite so much time passing, the rivalry between the brothers still remains stronger than ever.

Celebrate the band, their epic gigs, and the eternal sibling rivalry by answering the ultimate Oasis fan question: which side of the Gallagher fence are you on?

Take the Radio X test and find out once and for all.

