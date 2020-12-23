Play Radio X's ultimate 2020 lyric quiz

23 December 2020, 13:38 | Updated: 23 December 2020, 13:41

Royal Blood, Beabadoobee, The Killers and DMA's all had big tunes released in 2020
Royal Blood, Beabadoobee, The Killers and DMA's all had big tunes released in 2020. Picture: Burak Cingi/ABC/Stephen J. Cohen/Andrew Benge/Getty Images

Have you been paying attention to the year's best songs? Well, prove it!

Despite everything, this year has produced some great music. You only have to look at Radio X's list of the Best Albums Of 2020 to realise that.

And while you've been spending months in lockdown, have those big tunes been settling in your head? If we were to give you a line from a song released in 2020, could you name it? Are you still keeping up to date with the new music?

Try your luck at our 2020 lyric quiz. And if you do badly, take a listen to Radio X's Best Songs Of 2020 playlist on Global Player - and get some revision in!

Latest Quizzes

Some of 2020's finest albums

Match the 2020 album title to the artist

Christmas classics: Pretenders, Paul McCartney, The Darkness and Wizzard

Can you name 100% of these Christmas songs from just one line?

The stars of 1994: Beastie Boys, Blur, Green Day and Soundgarden

Only a genius can get 10/10 on this 1994 lyric quiz

Alex Turner and Thom Yorke

Only experts can name which artists recorded these B-sides

The stars off 1999: Britney Spears, Supergrass, New Radicals and Travis

Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1999 lyrics quiz

A mystery indie band

Bet you can't name all of these indie bands from just the line-up

Latest On Radio X

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2020

Radio X Record Of The Year 2020 - VOTE NOW!

News

The Maccabees peforming Walking In The Air in 2010

Remember The Maccabees' epic Walking In The Air cover?

The Maccabees

Nish Kumar at Latitude Festival 2019

Nish Kumar explores how financial stress affects mental health

Nickleback's Chad Kroeger parodies Photograph video in new Google ad

Nickelback parody Photograph video in new Google advert

News

David Bowie on the 1977 Bing Crosby Christmas special

WATCH: David Bowie sings “Heroes” on the Bing Crosby Christmas show

David Bowie

The Shiining, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns and Die Hard

Are these Christmas movies... or not?

Features