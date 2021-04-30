Only an expert can get maximum points on this 1988 lyric quiz!

30 April 2021, 14:01 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 14:02

The stars of 1988: Tracy Chapman, Shaun Ryder, Yazz and Matt Goss
The stars of 1988: Tracy Chapman, Shaun Ryder, Yazz and Matt Goss. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the year of Fast Car, Wrote For Luck, The Only Way Is Up and I Owe You Nothing?

1988 - was it a vintage year? It was the year of house records making an impact on the charts, Stock Aitken And Waterman taking over the world and the hip hop boom. Plus, indie started to get a little bit dancey and singer-songwriters reigned supreme.

If we give you a line from one of the hits of '88, can you name which song it's taken from?

