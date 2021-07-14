Only a genius can score 100% on this year 2012 lyrics quiz

14 July 2021, 17:58

Stars of 2012: Psy, Jake Bugg, Taylor Swift and LMFAO
Stars of 2012: Psy, Jake Bugg, Taylor Swift and LMFAO. Picture: YouTube

Can you remember the year of Gangnam Style, LMFAO, Taylor Swift and Jake Bugg?

It's hard to believe that it's getting on for a decade since we became acquainted with the likes of Jake Bugg, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey and found ourselves addicted to tracks like Gangnam Style and Sexy And I Know It. Well, kind of.

How well do you remember the lyrics of 2012? We'll give you a line and all you have to do is tell us which of the three songs it's taken from.

More Radio X Quizzes

Noel Gallagher London 1995

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the lyrics to Oasis' Talk Tonight?

Do the words "Bohemian Rhapsody" appear in the lyrics to the famous Queen song?

QUIZ: Does this song contain the title in the lyrics?

John Barnes in the World In Motion video

Can you recite the rap from World In Motion word-for-word?

Manchester City fans... with masks featuring certain rock stars

Match the rock star to the football team they support!