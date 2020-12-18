Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1999 lyrics quiz

18 December 2020, 13:08 | Updated: 18 December 2020, 13:10

The stars off 1999: Britney Spears, Supergrass, New Radicals and Travis
The stars off 1999: Britney Spears, Supergrass, New Radicals and Travis. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the songs of the Millennium? From Britney to Travis, you'll need to be pretty good to ace this quiz.

As the sun set on the 90s and everyone had millennium fever, the great music still kept coming. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stereophonics released some amazing albums and the likes of Travis, Foo Fighters and Blink-182 all made a splash.

But how many of these tunes of '99 can you remember? We'll give you a line and all you have to do is pick which song it's snipped from.

