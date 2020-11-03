Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1996 lyrics quiz

How well do you remember the year of the Spice Girls, Placebo, A Design For Life and Virtual Insanity?

1996: it was the height of Britpop, the beginning of Girl Power and Jamiroquai descended into Virtual Insanity - probably because of the tension of Euro '96. But how well do you remember those hits from a quarter of a century ago?

We'll give you a line clipped out of a song that was released in the heady year of '96 - all you have to do is pick which song it's taken from.