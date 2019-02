Can you name these noughties bands from a photo?

Mystery 2000s band. Picture: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

How well do you know your long-lost indie groups from the 2000s?

We’ll show you a photo of a much-loved (and quite possibly very underrated) act from that glorious decade - but can you identify them by sight alone?

All you have to do is name them correctly. Think you're up for the challenge? Go to it!