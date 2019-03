QUIZ: Can you name these messed up 1980s album covers?

Pixellated 1980s album covers. Picture: Press

The 1980s. The last big decade of classic album artwork. But how well do you know those famous covers?

Here's the deal: we've messed up the sleeve artwork from some classic 1980s LP sleeves.

But which records are they? Take our test here and see how many you remember!