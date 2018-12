QUIZ: Name the Rock Star Secret Santas!

Rock Star Secret Santas. Picture: Getty Images

All you have to do in our festive challenge is name the indie or rock star we've swathed in a Santa hat and a long white beard. Who could it be? Merry Christmas!

Who are the mystery St Nicholases? Try your luck and see if you're right! All you have to do in our festive challenge is name the indie or rock star we've swathed in a Santa hat and a long white beard.