QUIZ: Can you name these Pixellated 1990s album covers?

Pixellated 1990s album covers. Picture: Radio X

Here's the deal: we've messed up the great artwork from some classic 1990s LP sleeves. But which records are they? Take our test here!

The 1990s. So many great tunes, so many great records. Here's the deal: we've messed up the great artwork from some classic 1990s LP sleeves.

But which records are they? Take our test here and see how many you remember.