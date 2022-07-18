Can you match the artist to the hot weather song?

18 July 2022, 15:08

The temperature is rising... can you name the artists who recorded these songs?
The temperature is rising... can you name the artists who recorded these songs? Picture: Getty Images

Phew! It's a scorcher. Take some time out from the heatwave to consider our very special sunshine songs quiz!

With temperatures set to break records in the UK this week, the best thing you can do is sit in the shade and take Radio X's very special hot weather songs quiz!

Here's what you have to do: we'll give you the title of a song that concerns sunshine, heatwaves and hot weather. All you need to do is pick which one of the three artists was best known for recording that tune!

Good luck - and stay hydrated!

More Radio X Quizzes

Which band is this drummer in?

Can you match 100% of these drummers to their bands?

Stevie Nicks, Kurt Cobain and Kate Bush: did they do the covers, or do the originals?

Real music fans will be able to name the artists who covered these classic tracks

Some 1980s music videos - can you name them all?

Only an 80s music expert can name all these videos

Which David Bowie songs do these emojis represent?

Can you guess the David Bowie song title from the emojis?