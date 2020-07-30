QUIZ: Proper music fans will be able to name the artists who covered these classic tracks

30 July 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 18:04

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Kate Bush
Can you mate the hit to the cover star? Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty 2. Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images 3. Kevin Mazur/WireImage)/Getty 4. Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

We celebrate the mighty cover by asking you if you can match the famous song title to the iconic artist who covered it.

This week sees Kate Bush celebrate her 62nd birthday.

The British singer-songwriter is among some of the iconic artists out there who has been given the cover treatment, but could you remember who's covered one of her biggest tracks?

In fact, if we give you a song title, do you think you could guess which artist is responsible for the track's most famous cover and NOT its original.

Test yourself here. It's tricker than you think.

QUIZ: Can you name these 1980s albums from just a section of the cover?

Latest Quizzes

Two mystery 1990s bands

Can you identify 100% of these 1990s bands?

Queen in 1978" Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

Can you get 100% in our Queen lyric quiz?

Paul Weller and Kelly Jones

Can you identify all 10 of these solo albums?

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in 1985

Are you word perfect on There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths?

Spinal Tap: Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest

Can you spot the real bands from the fake bands?

1980s album cover quiz

Can you name these 1980s albums from just a section of the cover?

Latest On Radio X

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

10 rock music biopics that need to be made

Features

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher dons face mask as he poses for photo with fan in London

Liam Gallagher

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Reading Festival 2019

Blossoms share photos in the studio while recording fourth album

Blossoms

Wiley performs on stage during day 2 of South West Four Festival 201

Wiley speaks out after antisemitic remarks: "I'm not racist"

Music News

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles play Politician or Notitician on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show play Politician or Notitician

Sam Fender is set to open the Virgin Money Unity Arena

Sam Fender to open Newcastle's Virgin Money Unity Arena in August 2020

Sam Fender

Latest Videos

Brian Blessed appears on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles' impression of Brian Blessed is amazing

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?
Bill & Ted Face the Music movie poster

Bill & Ted Face the Music latest trailer revealed: When is it released?

News