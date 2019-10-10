QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Oasis banger Cigarettes & Alcohol?

10 October 2019, 21:18 | Updated: 10 October 2019, 21:21

Oasis At The Astoria
Oasis At The Astoria. Picture: Getty

Celebrate 25 years since the release of the Oasis classic by testing yourself on the Definitely Maybe track.

This week marks a whopping 25 years since Oasis belter Cigarettes & Alcohol was released on 10 October 1994.

The fourth single to come from the Manchester band's Definitely Maybe album, Cigarettes & Alcohol was a defiant and nihilistic banger, which rejected the daily grind in favour of partying to excess and laying about in the sunshiiiiine.

It's the anthem of many of our youths, but can you remember every single word? Or were you too busy with cigarettes and alcohol to remember?

Test yourself in our quiz here:

Watch Liam Gallagher at Manchester's O2 Ritz:

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Johnny Borrell of Razorlight onstage in 2006

QUIZ: Can you match the rock star to the outrageous quote?

The Stone Roses pictured in Hilversum, Netherlands in 1992

QUIZ: Do You Know Your Stone Roses Lyrics?

The Stone Roses

Long Words In Songs

QUIZ: Can You Match The Long Word To The Song Lyric?

Glastonbury 2017 fans

QUIZ: Whose fans are these?

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?
Foo Fighters in 2018

QUIZ: Can you complete the Foo Fighters lyric?

Latest On Radio X

Bob Dylan, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

WATCH: Are these the Best MTV Unplugged sessions ever?

Diana Ross Publicity Shot

Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Glastonbury Festival

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett

The Prodigy praise mural of Keith Flint commissioned by Braintree Town F.C.

News

Diana Ross performing live in 2005

Glastonbury Festival announces Diana Ross for Sunday Legends slot in 2020

Glastonbury Festival

John Lennon in July 1971

The truth behind John Lennon's "happy" quote

John Lennon

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Four

Glastonbury Festival opens 2020 ticket ballot to mark 50th anniversary

Glastonbury Festival