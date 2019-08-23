QUIZ: Do You Know the lyrics to the Manics’ If You Tolerate This?

Manic Street Preachers. Picture: Press/Alex Lake

To mark 21 years of Manic Street Preachers’ 1998 Number 1 hit, can you ace this lyric quiz?

This week marks a whopping 21 years since the Manic Street Preachers released If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next on 24 August 1998.

It was a song based on what happened in the Spanish Civil War at the beginning of the 20th Century and how it applied to the modern world, but have those lyrics stayed in your head after nearly twenty years?

We'll give you a line from the song - all you have to do is fill in the missing words.

Take our mini-quiz here:

