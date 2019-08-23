QUIZ: Do You Know the lyrics to the Manics’ If You Tolerate This?

23 August 2019, 17:29 | Updated: 23 August 2019, 17:35

Manic Street Preachers
Manic Street Preachers. Picture: Press/Alex Lake

To mark 21 years of Manic Street Preachers’ 1998 Number 1 hit, can you ace this lyric quiz?

This week marks a whopping 21 years since the Manic Street Preachers released If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next on 24 August 1998.

 It was a song based on what happened in the Spanish Civil War at the beginning of the 20th Century and how it applied to the modern world, but have those lyrics stayed in your head after nearly twenty years?

We'll give you a line from the song - all you have to do is fill in the missing words.

Take our mini-quiz here:

Watch the Manics play International Blue in one take:

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Reading Festival crowds

QUIZ: Guess the year of this Reading and Leeds line-Up

Blur in 1994: Alex James, Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to Parklife by Blur?

Blur - Dave Roundtree, Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn And Alex James

QUIZ: Can you name these Blur songs from one line?

Famous Last Lines

QUIZ: Can You Name The Closing Lines Of These Albums?

Elastica, Blur, Suede, Pulp and Supergrass

QUIZ: Are You A Britpop Lyric Genius?

Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur, during the second Music Industry 'Soccer Six' football tournament at Mile End Stadium, 1996

QUIZ: Are you Oasis or Blur?

Latest On Radio X

Manc Holiday Monday

Manc Holiday Monday: the best Manchester music of all time!

News

Muse in 2018

Muse's 2019 Simulation Theory UK Tour: dates, support, tickets, setlist & more

Muse

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

VIDEO: Justin Hawkins from The Darkness is related to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet

Dave Grohl confirms daughter Violet will join Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival 2019

Foo Fighters

Slowthai and Liam Gallagher

Slowthai pulls out of supporting Liam Gallagher on 2019 UK tour dates

Liam Gallagher

Victorious Festival in August 2018

Victorious Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More