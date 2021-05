Can you name which festival this crowd are at?

Who are these people and which festival are they at? Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Can you tell which famous festival this is, just from the faces of the people who are there?

Do certain festivals attract a certain type of festival-goer? Let's put it to the test!

We'll show you a photo of a crowd, or a bunch of music fans attending a particular festival. It could be somewhere in the UK, the US or Europe. All you have to do is pick which festival the photo was taken at, from a choice of three!