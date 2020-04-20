QUIZ: Is this a summer album or a winter album?

Summer albums or winter albums? Picture: Getty Creative Images

Take a look at these classic LPs - do they remind you of a glorious summer, or a cold, crisp winter? But at what time of the year were they originally released?

You know those classic albums that remind you of a long, hot summer… days outdoors and the festival season? And what about the LPs that recall those dank, dark nights that put you in mind of the dead of winter?

Well, we ask, how good is your memory? Did those classic “summer” albums actually hit the shops in January? Take our test and see if you’ve got a handle on those tricky seasons…