How well do you remember the song lyrics of 2022?

Which 2022 song has these lyrics? Picture: Radio X

Let's cast our minds back to some of the biggest tunes of the year - how well do you remember the lyrics from those great songs?

What a year 2022 has been! The return of Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, Jamie T and Florence returned, bigger than ever and there were massive albums from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Blossoms. And, in the new music stakes, Wet Leg, Inhaler and The Lathums all released fantastic tunes.

But have YOU been paying attention to the lyrics to these songs of '22? Can you prove it?

Here are a selection of lines from songs of 2022 - can you name the the tracks they were clipped from?