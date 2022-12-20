How well do you remember the song lyrics of 2022?

20 December 2022, 16:23 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 17:23

Which 2022 song has these lyrics?
Which 2022 song has these lyrics? Picture: Radio X

Let's cast our minds back to some of the biggest tunes of the year - how well do you remember the lyrics from those great songs?

What a year 2022 has been! The return of Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, Jamie T and Florence returned, bigger than ever and there were massive albums from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Blossoms. And, in the new music stakes, Wet Leg, Inhaler and The Lathums all released fantastic tunes.

But have YOU been paying attention to the lyrics to these songs of '22? Can you prove it?

Here are a selection of lines from songs of 2022 - can you name the the tracks they were clipped from?

More Radio X Quizzes

Band Aid, 1984

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Do They Know It's Christmas?

Classic Christmas musicians: East 17 and Noddy Holder.

Which classic Christmas song are you?

Slade at the glam rock peak in 1973

Was this a Christmas Number 1... or not?

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1992

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Under The Bridge?

Red Hot Chili Peppers