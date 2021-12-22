How well do you remember the song lyrics of 2021?

22 December 2021, 13:16 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 16:03

Can you name this 2021 lyric?
Can you name this 2021 lyric? Picture: Radio X

There have been some great tunes this year - but have you been paying attention to the words?

We're closing the door on 2021 - and it's been a great year for music, despite all the trials and tribulations.

Listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 Live Playlist here

Let's take a look back at some of the biggest tunes of the year - via their lyrics.

We'll give you a line from one of the songs of 2021 - everyone from Adele to Royal Blood, Sam Fender to Gang Of Youths.

All you have to do is pick which song the words are taken from.

Good luck! And see you in 2022!

More Radio X Quizzes

Slade at the glam rock peak in 1973

Was this a Christmas Number 1... or not?

Mystery Secret Santa

QUIZ: Name the Rock Star Secret Santas!

How well do you recall the dialogue in these festive favourites? Home Alone, The Grinch and Scrooged

Match the quote to the classic Christmas film

Band Aid, 1984

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Do They Know It's Christmas?