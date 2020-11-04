How well do you know the lyrics to The Man Who Sold The World?

4 November 2020, 13:08 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 13:11

David Bowie at his home, Haddon Hall, at Beckenham, Kent, 20 April 1971
David Bowie at his home, Haddon Hall, at Beckenham, Kent, 20 April 1971. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

David Bowie's mysterious song, much loved by Kurt Cobain, is now 50 years old - but do you know the words off by heart?

The Man Who Sold The World was the album that took David Bowie beyond the realms of a "one hit wonder" with Space Oddity. Its mix of folk mysticism and Zeppelin-style hard rock was released in American on 4 November 1970 and in Bowie's native Britain a few months later.

The eerie title song gained a whole new audeince when Kurt Cobain picked the song to cover for Nirvana's MTV Unplugged show in 1993, but how well do you know the mysterious lyrics? Can you fill in the blanks?

Latest Quizzes

James Dean Bradfield, Brian Molko, Geri Halliwell and Jay Kay

Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1996 lyrics quiz

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2000

QUIZ: You're a Foo Fighters super fan if you get 100% on this quiz

Noel Gallagher London 1995

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the lyrics to Oasis' Talk Tonight?

Noel Gallagher in 1995

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the words to The Masterplan by Oasis?

Mystery drummers

Can you name these rocking drummers?

Concept Albums

QUIZ: Match the concept to the concept album

Latest On Radio X

The Killers at Lollapalooza in 2009: Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer

The very best lyrics by The Killers

The Killers

John Lydon arrives at the premiere Of Epix's Punk

John Lydon doubles down on Trump support in GMB rant

Sex Pistols

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Watch Lana Del Rey covers You'll Never Walk Alone for Liverpool FC documentary

Music News

The Jam In New York, 1979: Rick Buckler, Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton

How The Jam almost didn't record one of their biggest hits

The Jam

Liam and Noel Gallagher in New York, May 2000

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Oasis

Zack De La Rocha performs with Rage Against The Machine in May 1993

What inspired Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name?

Features

Latest Videos

Emily Atack plays the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show

Emily Atack plays The Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles Show laughs at the reverse words game

Chris Moyles' Reverse Words game sounded REALLY dodgy

Dom and Pippa are left in the studio as Chris Moyles runs late

Chris Moyles was stuck in traffic and his road rage is next level
David Schwimmer alongside the Blackpool bee thief

When David Schwimmer recreated his lookalike's beer 'theft' video

News