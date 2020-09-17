How far can you get in this Queen Who Wants To Be A Millionaire quiz?

17 September 2020, 14:17 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 14:51

Freddie Mercury and Chris Tarrant
Freddie Mercury and Chris Tarrant. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Gareth Davies/Getty Images

If all the questions were about Freddie Mercury and his bandmates, could you win a million? Play the game and see.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is a legendary game show. But just imagine that the questions were NOT about general knowledge... but about one of the greatest bands of all time?

If all the quiz questions were about the careers of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor, would you breeze through the rounds? Or would you fall at the first hurdle?

We've come up with a set of questions that get harder with each round. At which point would you have to walk away? Or when would you be on your way home?

