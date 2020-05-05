QUIZ: Guess the lyrics to Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho

5 May 2020, 17:37 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 17:39

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in You're In Love With A Psycho official video
Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in You're In Love With A Psycho official video. Picture: YouTube/Kasabian

Do you think you could figure out the tongue-twisting lyrics to the Leicester rockers' 2017 single? Test yourself here.

This week celebrates three years since Kasabian released their For Crying Out Loud album on 5 May 2017, but can you remember Serge's tongue-twisting lyrics in its lead track You're In Love With A Psycho?

Take our quiz below:

