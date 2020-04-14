QUIZ: Guess The David Bowie Song Title From The Emoji

Here's the challenge: we give you a series of emojis that cryptically spell out a song by the Starman - but can you name the Bowie tune we're thinking of?

David Bowie's iconic Space Oddity single was released today in 1969, and what better way to mark the late rocker's genius, then by testing yourself on his back catalogue?

Think it's easy? Well, you may have to think a bit laterally, rather than literally to get 'em all!

When you think you have each answer, just flip the image to find out if you were right or not...