QUIZ: How well do you remember these classic 1990s TV ads?

Classic TV ads. Picture: YouTube

We’ll show you a screenshot from a famous TV advert from the period. All you have to do is name the product that the commercial was actually advertising.

In the 90s, the commercial breaks were often better than the actual programmes. But while the jingles and the images burned their way into your brain, could you remember which product they were actually peddling?

