QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To Love Will Tear Us Apart?

1 July 2018, 16:50 | Updated: 7 September 2018, 17:14

Ian Curtis of Joy Division
Ian Curtis of Joy Division. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns

How well do you recall Ian Curtis’s heartbreaking lyrics after all these years? Try the Radio X test and see how you get on.

The track was first released in June 1980, a month after the death of the Ian Curtis, and has since been covered dozens of times by all kinds of artists.

But just how well do you recall his heartbreaking lyrics after all these years?

Try the Radio X test and see how you get on.

