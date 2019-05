QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to I Am The Resurrection?

Ian Brown performing with The Stone Roses in 1989. Picture: Suzie Gibbons/Redferns/Getty Images

We’ll gauge your Roses knowledge by testing you on the lyrics to one of their greatest ever songs.

I Am The Resurrection rounded off The Stone Roses' incredible debut album in 1989.

All you have to do is pick the correct missing world. Don't let Ian Brown down!