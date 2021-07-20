Can you remember 100% of the lyrics to True Faith by New Order?

New Order's classic True Faith video. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the words to the Manchester band's 1987 classic?

New Order released their single True Faith in July 1987. It was a new, one-off track added to their singles compilation Substance and came accompanied by a memorable video that went on to win a BRIT Award.

But have those fantastic visuals clouded your memory of the song's cryptic lyrics? We'll give you a line with a word or couple of words missing.

All you have to do is pick the correct phrase that fits the gap!