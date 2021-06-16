Can you recite the rap from World In Motion word-for-word?

John Barnes in the World In Motion video. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember John Barnes' star moment in the New Order classic?

In 1990, New Order got behind the England team's World Cup campaign with probably the best football song - World In Motion.

And it was Liverpool left winger John Barnes who had the star moment, delivering his famous rap. Some said it was Barnes’ greatest performance - and arguably the finest performance by the England team in Italia ’90.

But could YOU recite the rap in full? We've got the lyrics here - can you fill in the missing words?

Get ready, the rap’s coming up… Go!