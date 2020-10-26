Can you name these rocking drummers?

Mystery drummers. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Rob Loud/Mauricio Santana/Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

We'll show you a photo of a rock drummer giving everything during a performance - can you name them?

Drummers are the backbone of every great rock band. But we feel that they're often not given their due, being sat out there in the background. And when the photographers click the shutter on their cameras, your favourite drummer is often caught mid-flight, out of focus and out of breath.

So here are ten photos of famous drummers giving it their all during a live show. Can you name which drummer you're looking at?