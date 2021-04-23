QUIZ: These kids grew up to be rock stars - but which ones?

Who are these future superstars? Picture: Anglia Press Agency Ltd/Shutterstock

Are you able to identify these kids, teenagers and young adults... who became rock superstars?

Here's your challenge: we'll show you an archive photo of a well-known rock star when they were a lot, lot younger. All these pics were taken way before these individuals became famous.

All you have to do is identify who the musical legends is from a choice of two options - some are easy... some are a bit trickier.