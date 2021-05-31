Can you name ALL of these classic kids' TV shows?

31 May 2021, 18:00

Three classic children's TV shows
Three classic children's TV shows. Picture: Shutterstock/Feeemantle Media

How many of these programmes from childhood can you successfully name?

Youth is wasted on the young, they say. Very probably, but those kids definitely have the best telly.

But have you put away childish things, or are you just a big kid at heart? Can you identify all 10 of these classic children's shows from the 1970s through to the noughties?

Do you know your Danger Mouse from your Penfold? Can you tell Zippy from George? Get to it!

More Radio X Quizzes

Who are these people and which festival are they at?

Can you name which festival this crowd are at?

Foo Fighters in 2018

Can you complete the Foo Fighters lyric?

The Beatles in 1967 - before they went solo

QUIZ: Which Beatle released this solo song?

Kurt Cobain and David Bowie

How well do you know the lyrics to The Man Who Sold The World?