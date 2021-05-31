Can you name ALL of these classic kids' TV shows?

Three classic children's TV shows. Picture: Shutterstock/Feeemantle Media

How many of these programmes from childhood can you successfully name?

Youth is wasted on the young, they say. Very probably, but those kids definitely have the best telly.

But have you put away childish things, or are you just a big kid at heart? Can you identify all 10 of these classic children's shows from the 1970s through to the noughties?

Do you know your Danger Mouse from your Penfold? Can you tell Zippy from George? Get to it!