Can you identify these album cover landscapes?

Album cover landscapes... but which albums? Picture: Press

Tell us which famous LP sleeves are these outdoor scenes are cropped from!

Spring is here, so it's time to head off to the great outdoors... So let's celebrate with a special Radio X quiz!

We'll give you a section of a famous album cover that depicts a landscape: sky, trees, mountains, gardens, whatever. All you have to do is pick which album the image is taken from.