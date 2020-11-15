QUIZ: Can you remember 100% of Beastie Boys' Fight for Your Right?

15 November 2020, 16:00

Beastie Boys in 1987
Beastie Boys in 1987. Picture: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Celebrate the rap legends' Licensed To Ill album by testing yourself on its most iconic single, (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).

This week marks 34 years since Beastie Boys released their seminal debut album.

Licensed To Ill saw the New York rap outfit come out with a bang and included their iconic anthem (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) single.

It's a memorable track with an even more memorable video, but how much do you think you know of it by heart?

Take our test here:

