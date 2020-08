Are you word perfect on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody?

Freddie Mercury performing onstage with Queen in 1974. Picture: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images

Do you know all your Galileos and your Figaros? See if you can get 100%.

First released in 1975, this classic operatic rock song achieved the rare distinction of making the top of the UK singles charts TWICE.

But has it embedded itself in your memory? Did THAT scene in Wayne’s World ring a bell?

Pay tribute to the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen by seeing if you know the difference between your Galileos and your Figaros.