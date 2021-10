Are you an Arctic Monkeys Super Fan?

Arctic Monkeys: Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders. Picture: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

How much do you know about the Sheffield legends? Test your knowledge here.

Are you the ultimate Arctic Monkeys fan? How much do you know about their music, their records and their early years?

Try our super-difficult quiz and see how you get on…

Will you be sitting in Tranquility Base, or will this be your Favourite Worst Nightmare?