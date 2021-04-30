Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club and Blossoms for Y Not 2021

By Jenny Mensah

The Derbyshire festival has announced its line-up for 2021. Find out who is on the bill and if you can buy tickets.

Y Not Festival has announced its line-up for 2021.

The festival, which will take place from 30 July - 1 August, has confirmed its headliners in Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club and Blossoms.

Also on the line-up are Fontaines D.C, DMA’s, Levellers, James, Sleaford Mods, Frank Turner, Jake Bugg, Circa Waves, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Kelis, The Sherlocks, Eve, Jade Bird, The Lathums, Lucy Spraggan, Terrorvision, Futureheads, The Big Moon, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Snuts, Black Honey, Dream Wife, Jaws, Vistas, Holly Humberstone and more.

Stereophonics founding member Richard Jones says, “If the last time we played Y Not is anything to go by this year’s festival will be great. In 2017 the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd who were up for a good time. I remember watching Slaves and Jake Bugg who were both on form. After the year everyone has been through, I'm sure it will be a memorable weekend for everyone!”

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden says, “We can’t wait to headline this year’s event. Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012 so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal. It’s going to be a very special night.”

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, says, “After a tough year for live music, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve. We’ll be bringing our most exciting line-up yet with three explosive headliners, Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club and Blossoms as well some of the UK’s rising stars like Jade Bird, The Lathums, Holly Humberstone and so many others. Thank you for sticking with us and we can’t wait to see you all there”

Head to ynotfestival.com for more information and tickets.

