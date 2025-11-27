Y Not Festival 2026: Headliners, line-up, tickets, dates & more

The Libertines, The Streets, Reytons, Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Ed Cooke, Press, Madeleine Penfold, Press.

By Antonia Vlad

Find out who joins Reytons, Two Door Cinema Club, The Streets, and The Libertines on the line-up and when you can expect them on stage. More acts still to be announced.

Y Not? Festival is set to open its doors next year.

The festival - which takes place at Pikehall, Derbyshire between 30th July and 2nd August 2026 - will see The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, Reytons, and The Streets as headliners, with plenty more acts announced on the bill.

Music-lovers can also expect to see Kaiser Chiefs, Scissor Sisters, The Vaccines, and Rizzle Kicks on the line-up, but who else will join them and when do tickets go on sale?

Find out everything you need to know about Y Not 2026, including its line-up and dates, plus tickets and pricing.

When does Y Not Festival 2026 take place?

Y Not Festival 2026 takes place from 30th July to 2rd August in Pikehall, Derbyshire.

The Wombats will play a headline performance on the Thursday night of the festival. Picture: Julia Godfrey

Who's headlining Y Not? Festival 2026?

The Libertines top the bill on the Thursday night of the festival. Picture: Ed Cooke

The Libertines will kick off the festival on the Thursday, playing hits from their 2024 fourth studio album, All Quiet On the Eastern Esplanade.

The Libertines are an indie rock band that formed in London 1997 by frontmen Pete Doherty and Carl Barât. They previously performed at the Glastonbury festival this year. They rose to fame in the British music scene because of their unique raw garage rock and rhythmic lyrics.

The Reytons headline Y Not for the first time. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

Reytons have featured on the Y Not line up five times since 2019 and next year they're headlining for the first time.

The Reytons kick-started their music career back in 2017 with a series of EP releases. In 2021, they reached the UK Top 20 with their debut album Kids Off the Estate.

Two Door Cinema Club are among the headliners for Y Not 2026. Picture: Press

Two Door Cinema Club are a rock band from Bangor, Northern Ireland with a post-punk influence. They first got attention in 2010 with singles like ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘Undercover Martyn.’ They embraced an '80s dance vibe in their 2023 single ‘Sure Enough.’

The Streets close Y Not 2026 on the Sunday night. Picture: Press

The Streets will close Y Not Festival 2026, with an epic headline set on Sunday 2nd of August. Mike Skinner and co will treat the crowd to their legendary 2004 album A Grand Don’t Come For Free, which influenced a whole generation of music fans.

Y Not Festival returns to Pikehall in Derbyshire this July. Picture: Jake Haseldine/Press

Who's on the line-up for Y Not 2026?

Reytons - HEADLINER

Two Door Cinema Club - HEADLINER

The Streets - HEADLINER

The Libertines - HEADLINER

Dizzee Rascal

Kaiser Chiefs

Scissor Sisters

The Vaccines

Rizzle Kicks

Sophie Ellis Bextor

Happy Mondays

The Royston Club

The Snuts

The Fratellis

The Enemy

Lottery Winners

Scouting For Girls

Ash*

Hard-Fi*

Reverend and the Makers

Pale Waves

Keo

Sleeper

Vanessa Carlton

Lucy Spraggan

Kid Kapichi

Florence Road

Freddie Halkon

*Thursday performances

More acts to be announced...

How to buy tickets to Y Not? 2026:

Pre sale tickets for the 2026 festival go on sale at 10am on Friday the 28th November and the general sale is at 10am on Saturday 29th November.

Visit www.ynotfestival.com for more.

How much do Y Not Festival 2026 tickets cost?

Adult weekend camping tickets cost from £169 + booking fee. Family, child and youth tickets will be available. See here for all prices and info.

Who played Y Not Festival in 2025?

Last year's Y Not festival saw headline performances from The Prodigy, The Wombats, and Courteeners, wth Madness and more on the line-up.

The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness and The Wombats headline the festival. Picture: Press

