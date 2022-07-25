Y Not Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

The crowd at Y Not Festival. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images

Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms play the Derbyshire festival this weekend - here's who's playing and when.

The Kooks will headline a special Thursday night line-up at Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: Katy Blackwood / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Thursday 28th July stage times

The Big Gin

The Kooks - 9.45pm

The Hunna - 8.00pm

Lucy Spraggan - 7.00pm

Soak - 6.00pm

Stone - 5.00pm

CVC - 4.00pm

Souza - 3.00pm

Stereophonics headline Friday night at Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Friday 29th July stage times

The Big Gin

Stereophonics - 9.40pm

Manic Street Preachers - 8.00pm

Sundara Karma - 6.30pm

The Snuts - 5.15pm

Gabrielle - 4.00pm

Connie Constance - 3.00pm

Airways - 2.00pm

Lauran Hibberd - 1.00pm

San Quentin - 12.00pm

The Quarry

Nathan Dawe - 11.45pm

Pale Waves - 10.15pm

Sports Team - 9.00pm

The Reytons - 8.00pm

Beans On Toast - 7.00pm

Larkins - 6.00pm

Liz Lawrence - 4.45pm

Bloxx - 3.45pm

The Chase - 2.30pm

Silverfish - 1.30pm

Babe Punch - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 10.00pm

Jaws - 8.30pm

Ferocious Dog - 7.30pm

The Pale White - 6.30pm

Coach Party - 5.15pm

Honeyglaze - 4.15pm

Marthagunn - 3.00pm

Daytime TV - 2.00pm

Calva Louise - 1.00pm

French Alps Tiger - 12.00pm

Courteeners top the bill at Y Not Festival on Saturday night. Picture: David Jensen/EMPICS/Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Saturday 30th July stage times

Main Stage

Courteeners - 9.55pm

Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm

Sea Girls - 7.00pm

Dodie - 5.45pm

Laura Mvula - 4.30pm

Levellers - 3.00pm

The Futureheads - 2.00pm

The Lancashire Hotpots - 1.00pm

Deco - 12.00pm

Mr Motivator - 11.00am

The Quarry

Sigala - 11.45pm

Kelis - 10.15pm

Mae Muller - 9.00pm

Orla Gartland - 7.45pm

Alfie Templeman - 6.30pm

Cassia - 5.30pm

Billie Marten - 4.30pm

Kynsy - 3.30pm

Shadows Of A Silhouette - 2.30pm

Clear Vinyl - 1.30pm

The Public Eye - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid

We Are Scientists - 9.45pm

Yard Act - 8.15pm

Sorry - 7.00pm

The Mysterines - 6.00pm

King No-One - 5.00pm

Do Nothing - 4.00pm

Matilda Mann - 3.00pm

Pixey - 2.00pm

Wax Works - 1.00pm

Good Health Good Wealth - 12.00pm

Blossoms will close Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Sunday 31st July stage times

Main Stage

Blossoms - 9.15pm

The Vaccines - 7.15pm

Easy Life - 5.45pm

Jake Bugg - 4.15pm

Amy McDonald - 3.00pm

Baby Queen - 2.00pm

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys - 1.00pm

Brooke Combe - 12.00pm

The Quarry

Sleaford Mods - 9.45pm

Jade Bird - 8.30pm

The Big Moon - 7.30pm

Dream Wife - 6.30pm

Vistas - 5.30pm

Giant Rooks - 4.30pm

Zuzu - 3.30pm

Cucamaras - 2.30pm

Marty - 1.30pm

Vana Vella - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid