Y Not Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

25 July 2022, 18:09

The crowd at Y Not Festival
The crowd at Y Not Festival. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images

Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms play the Derbyshire festival this weekend - here's who's playing and when.

The Kooks will headline a special Thursday night line-up at Y Not Festival 2022
The Kooks will headline a special Thursday night line-up at Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: Katy Blackwood / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Thursday 28th July stage times

The Big Gin

  • The Kooks - 9.45pm
  • The Hunna - 8.00pm
  • Lucy Spraggan - 7.00pm
  • Soak - 6.00pm
  • Stone - 5.00pm
  • CVC - 4.00pm
  • Souza - 3.00pm
Stereophonics headline Friday night at Y Not Festival 2022
Stereophonics headline Friday night at Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Friday 29th July stage times

The Big Gin

  • Stereophonics - 9.40pm
  • Manic Street Preachers - 8.00pm
  • Sundara Karma - 6.30pm
  • The Snuts - 5.15pm
  • Gabrielle - 4.00pm
  • Connie Constance - 3.00pm
  • Airways - 2.00pm
  • Lauran Hibberd - 1.00pm
  • San Quentin - 12.00pm

The Quarry

  • Nathan Dawe - 11.45pm
  • Pale Waves - 10.15pm
  • Sports Team - 9.00pm
  • The Reytons - 8.00pm
  • Beans On Toast - 7.00pm
  • Larkins - 6.00pm
  • Liz Lawrence - 4.45pm
  • Bloxx - 3.45pm
  • The Chase - 2.30pm
  • Silverfish - 1.30pm
  • Babe Punch - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid

  • Dinosaur Pile-Up - 10.00pm
  • Jaws - 8.30pm
  • Ferocious Dog - 7.30pm
  • The Pale White - 6.30pm
  • Coach Party - 5.15pm
  • Honeyglaze - 4.15pm
  • Marthagunn - 3.00pm
  • Daytime TV - 2.00pm
  • Calva Louise - 1.00pm
  • French Alps Tiger - 12.00pm
Courteeners top the bill at Y Not Festival on Saturday night
Courteeners top the bill at Y Not Festival on Saturday night. Picture: David Jensen/EMPICS/Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Saturday 30th July stage times

Main Stage

  • Courteeners - 9.55pm
  • Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm
  • Sea Girls - 7.00pm
  • Dodie - 5.45pm
  • Laura Mvula - 4.30pm
  • Levellers - 3.00pm
  • The Futureheads - 2.00pm
  • The Lancashire Hotpots - 1.00pm
  • Deco - 12.00pm
  • Mr Motivator - 11.00am

The Quarry

  • Sigala - 11.45pm
  • Kelis - 10.15pm
  • Mae Muller - 9.00pm
  • Orla Gartland - 7.45pm
  • Alfie Templeman - 6.30pm
  • Cassia - 5.30pm
  • Billie Marten - 4.30pm
  • Kynsy - 3.30pm
  • Shadows Of A Silhouette - 2.30pm
  • Clear Vinyl - 1.30pm
  • The Public Eye - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid

  • We Are Scientists - 9.45pm
  • Yard Act - 8.15pm
  • Sorry - 7.00pm
  • The Mysterines - 6.00pm
  • King No-One - 5.00pm
  • Do Nothing - 4.00pm
  • Matilda Mann - 3.00pm
  • Pixey - 2.00pm
  • Wax Works - 1.00pm
  • Good Health Good Wealth - 12.00pm
Blossoms will close Y Not Festival 2022
Blossoms will close Y Not Festival 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Alamy Stock Photo

Y Not Festival 2022: Sunday 31st July stage times

Main Stage

  • Blossoms - 9.15pm
  • The Vaccines - 7.15pm
  • Easy Life - 5.45pm
  • Jake Bugg - 4.15pm
  • Amy McDonald - 3.00pm
  • Baby Queen - 2.00pm
  • King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys - 1.00pm
  • Brooke Combe - 12.00pm

The Quarry

  • Sleaford Mods - 9.45pm
  • Jade Bird - 8.30pm
  • The Big Moon - 7.30pm
  • Dream Wife - 6.30pm
  • Vistas - 5.30pm
  • Giant Rooks - 4.30pm
  • Zuzu - 3.30pm
  • Cucamaras - 2.30pm
  • Marty - 1.30pm
  • Vana Vella - 12.30pm

The Giant Squid

  • Black Honey - 9.30pm
  • Blood Red Shoes - 8.00pm
  • Everyone You Know - 7.00pm
  • Rews - 6.00pm
  • The Hara - 5.00pm
  • Noisy - 4.00pm
  • Kelsy Karter - 3.00pm
  • Polar States - 2.00pm
  • Raised By Owls - 1.00pm
  • Room D - 12.00pm

All timings are subject to change - check the official Y Not Festival app here

More on Festivals

Sam Fender and Shaun Williamson

Watch Sam Fender joined by Barry from EastEnders at Truck Festival 2022

Sam Fender

Festival names - are they real or not?

Is this the name of a real festival or not?

Quizzes