Y Not Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
25 July 2022, 18:09
Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms play the Derbyshire festival this weekend - here's who's playing and when.
Y Not Festival 2022: Thursday 28th July stage times
The Big Gin
- The Kooks - 9.45pm
- The Hunna - 8.00pm
- Lucy Spraggan - 7.00pm
- Soak - 6.00pm
- Stone - 5.00pm
- CVC - 4.00pm
- Souza - 3.00pm
Y Not Festival 2022: Friday 29th July stage times
The Big Gin
- Stereophonics - 9.40pm
- Manic Street Preachers - 8.00pm
- Sundara Karma - 6.30pm
- The Snuts - 5.15pm
- Gabrielle - 4.00pm
- Connie Constance - 3.00pm
- Airways - 2.00pm
- Lauran Hibberd - 1.00pm
- San Quentin - 12.00pm
The Quarry
- Nathan Dawe - 11.45pm
- Pale Waves - 10.15pm
- Sports Team - 9.00pm
- The Reytons - 8.00pm
- Beans On Toast - 7.00pm
- Larkins - 6.00pm
- Liz Lawrence - 4.45pm
- Bloxx - 3.45pm
- The Chase - 2.30pm
- Silverfish - 1.30pm
- Babe Punch - 12.30pm
The Giant Squid
- Dinosaur Pile-Up - 10.00pm
- Jaws - 8.30pm
- Ferocious Dog - 7.30pm
- The Pale White - 6.30pm
- Coach Party - 5.15pm
- Honeyglaze - 4.15pm
- Marthagunn - 3.00pm
- Daytime TV - 2.00pm
- Calva Louise - 1.00pm
- French Alps Tiger - 12.00pm
Y Not Festival 2022: Saturday 30th July stage times
Main Stage
- Courteeners - 9.55pm
- Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm
- Sea Girls - 7.00pm
- Dodie - 5.45pm
- Laura Mvula - 4.30pm
- Levellers - 3.00pm
- The Futureheads - 2.00pm
- The Lancashire Hotpots - 1.00pm
- Deco - 12.00pm
- Mr Motivator - 11.00am
The Quarry
- Sigala - 11.45pm
- Kelis - 10.15pm
- Mae Muller - 9.00pm
- Orla Gartland - 7.45pm
- Alfie Templeman - 6.30pm
- Cassia - 5.30pm
- Billie Marten - 4.30pm
- Kynsy - 3.30pm
- Shadows Of A Silhouette - 2.30pm
- Clear Vinyl - 1.30pm
- The Public Eye - 12.30pm
The Giant Squid
- We Are Scientists - 9.45pm
- Yard Act - 8.15pm
- Sorry - 7.00pm
- The Mysterines - 6.00pm
- King No-One - 5.00pm
- Do Nothing - 4.00pm
- Matilda Mann - 3.00pm
- Pixey - 2.00pm
- Wax Works - 1.00pm
- Good Health Good Wealth - 12.00pm
Y Not Festival 2022: Sunday 31st July stage times
Main Stage
- Blossoms - 9.15pm
- The Vaccines - 7.15pm
- Easy Life - 5.45pm
- Jake Bugg - 4.15pm
- Amy McDonald - 3.00pm
- Baby Queen - 2.00pm
- King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys - 1.00pm
- Brooke Combe - 12.00pm
The Quarry
- Sleaford Mods - 9.45pm
- Jade Bird - 8.30pm
- The Big Moon - 7.30pm
- Dream Wife - 6.30pm
- Vistas - 5.30pm
- Giant Rooks - 4.30pm
- Zuzu - 3.30pm
- Cucamaras - 2.30pm
- Marty - 1.30pm
- Vana Vella - 12.30pm
The Giant Squid
- Black Honey - 9.30pm
- Blood Red Shoes - 8.00pm
- Everyone You Know - 7.00pm
- Rews - 6.00pm
- The Hara - 5.00pm
- Noisy - 4.00pm
- Kelsy Karter - 3.00pm
- Polar States - 2.00pm
- Raised By Owls - 1.00pm
- Room D - 12.00pm