Y Not Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up, tickets and more

The Kooks, Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics are all set to headline Y Not Festival. Picture: 1. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 3. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 4. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

The festival, which takes place in Derbyshire, is returning for 2022. Find out who's headlining and on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Y Not? has shared its latest festival announcement for 2022.

The Derbyshire festival - which takes place from 29th-31st July 2922 - will see the likes of Courteeners, Blossoms, and Stereophonics headline with many more acts on the bill.

This week, Thursday headliners, indie icons The Kooks were announced, plus Jake Bugg, Amy Macdonald, Laura Mvula, The Hunna, KELIS, Lucy Spraggan, Mae Muller, Dodie, We Are Scientists and more.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including when it takes place, who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Community Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

When is Y Not Festival 2022?

Y Not Festival takes place from 29-31 July 2022 at Pikehall, Derbyshire.

Who is headlining Y Not 2022?

Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics are headlining the festival, with The Kooks also confirmed for a Thursday headline set.

Who's on the Y Not 2022 line-up?

The Kooks, Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics will be joined on the bill by Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines, Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Sleaford Mods, Jake Bugg, Sundara Karma, The Levellers, Amy Macdonald, Laura Mvula, The Hunna, KELIS, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Orla Gartland, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Dream Wife, Billie Marten, Baby Queen, & many more.

Y Not Festival has announced the third wave of its line-up. Picture: Press

Are Y Not 2022 tickets on sale?

Yes, tickets for the festival are on sale now from ynotfestival.com. Tier 2 tickets are now sold out and festival organisers have said: "Make sure you grab your Tier 3 tickets now to avoid disappointment!"

WOW thank you all for such an amazing response to the latest line up release ❤️



Tier 2 tickets are now SOLD OUT. Make sure you grab your Tier 3 tickets now to avoid disappointment!



🎟 https://t.co/1b2JaeVOtw pic.twitter.com/S6xcUfG24G — Y Not Festival ⚡ (@ynotfestival) February 23, 2022

READ MORE: Courteeners, Kasabian & Blossoms for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022