Courteeners and Blossoms to headline Y Not Festival 2022

Courteeners and Blossoms will headline Y Not 2022. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The North's indie festival has announced its line-up for next year. Find out who is playing and how to buy tickets.

Y Not? Festival has confirmed its headliners for 2022.

Courteeners and Blossoms will top the bill at the event - which will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire from 29-31 July - is set to celebrate its 15th edition in style.

The Not Nineteen Forever legends will take to the stage on the Saturday night, playing tracks from across their 15 year career.

Stockport five-piece Blossoms will join in the festivities, playing their first headline performance on The Big Gin stage on the Sunday night of festival.

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden says: “We can’t wait to headline next year. Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012, so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal. It’s going to be a very special night.”

Elsewhere on the bill are Southend rockers Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Sleaford Mods, Sundara Karma and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Find out more about the festival below.

Buzzing to announce our first wave of acts for Y Not Festival 2022! So excited to welcome both @thecourteeners and @BlossomsBand as headliners, plus a returning headliner to be revealed soon..👀 pic.twitter.com/zj0hZPKU8j — Y Not Festival (@ynotfestival) September 22, 2021

When is Y Not Festival 2022?

Y Not Festival takes place from 29-31 July 2022?

Who is headlining Y Not 2022?

Courteeners and Blossoms are headlining the Derbyshire festival.

Who's on the Y Not 2022 line-up?

Elsewhere on the Y Not bill are Nothing But Thieves, Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, Gabrielle, Eve, Jade Bird, Beans On Toast, Alfie Templemen, Vistas, Larkins, Giant Rooks, Airways, Lauran Hibberd, The Lancashire Hotpots and much much more.

Are Y Not 2022 tickets on sale?

Yes, tickets for the festival are on sale now from ynotfestival.com, with Tier 1 weekend tickets close to selling out.