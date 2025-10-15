Kaiser Chiefs first headliners confirmed for Wychwood Festival 2026

15 October 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 15 October 2025, 13:28

Kaiser Chiefs press image
Kaiser Chiefs press image. Picture: Cal McIntyre

The Leeds indie rockers will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival, which takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse next year.

Kaiser Chiefs are the first act to be confirmed for Wychwood Festival 2026.

The Oh My God rockers will top the bill at the festival, which takes place on Cheltenham Racecourse from 29th - 31st May next year- bringing 20 years worth of hits to the main stage on Saturday.

Speaking about the announcement, frontman Ricky Wilson said: "Really looking forward to playing Wychwood next summer. Any festival that puts us top of the bill must have excellent taste so it bodes well. The summer is when we thrive, we are good at festivals and if you haven’t seen us before it’s a strong recommend. If you have seen us before then we hope to see you”

Find out how to see the band at Wychwood festival, which celebrates its 20th instalment next year, below.

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Wychwood Festival go on pre-sale this Thursday (16th October) from 10am and fans can register here.

Remaining tickets for the festival will go on general sale via www.wychwoodfestival.com on Friday 17th October from 10am.

Further acts for the festival will follow in the coming months...

Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict The Riot | What's The Story

