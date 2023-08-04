Wilderness Festival 2023 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More

The Oxfordshire festival returns this weekend with The Chemical Brothers, Christine & The Queens and Fatboy Slim all performing. Here's the schedule for the main stages.

Wilderness Festival takes place this year from 3rd to 6th August 2023 at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire.

This year's bill will be topped by The Chemical Brothers, Christine & The Queens and Fatboy Slim and there'll be performances from Sugababes, Arlo Parks Confidence Man and many more.

Here are the stage times for the main areas of Wilderness Festival 2023:

Friday 4th August

The Wilderness Stage

Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems: 15,35

Mae Stephens: 17.05

Josef: 18.20

Confidence Man: 19.35

The Chemical Brothers: 21.15

The Valley

Gabrielle Kwarteng: 22.00

Honey Dijon: 00.00

TSHA: 02.00

The Jumpyard

Jalapeno Sound System: 12.00

Stephanie Santiago: 14.00

Jalapeno Sound System: 15.00

La Chinaca: 15.30

DJ Chris Tofu: 16.30

shunTA!: 17.00

DJ Chris Tofu: 18.00

Sonny E: 18.30

DJ Chris Tofu: 19.30

Beans On Toast: 20.00

Jalapeno Sound System: 21.00

La Chinaca: 22.00

Jalapeno Sound System: 22.45

Los Bichos: 23.15

Jalapeno Sound System: 00.30

The Allergies: 01.00

The Smudge

Flatville Aces: 13.30

1,000 Mile Highway: 15.00

Zuzu Kings: 16.30

Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell: 18.00

Nuha Ruby Ra: 19.15

Cut A Shine: 20.30

No Good Boyo: 22.00

Wanton String Band: 23.30

Popla: 00.30

Saturday 5th August

The Wilderness Stage

The Zombies: 15.35

GoGo Penguin: 17.05

Franc Moody: 18.20

Arlo Parks: 19.35

Christine & The Queens: 21.15

The Wilderness Spectacle: 22.50

The Valley

DJ Paulette: 22.00

Kerri Chandler: 00.00

Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer: 02.00

The Jumpyard

Madame Electrifie: 12.00

Azamiah: 13.00

Evil Twin: 14.00

Kaidi Akinnibi: 14.30

Evil Twin: 15.00

Mikoudi: 15.30

Evil Twin: 16.30

Das Brass: 17.00

Evil Twin: 18.00

Evil Twin: 18.00 Batala Portsmouth: 18.30

Evil Twin: 19.30

JV/ZUU: 20.00

Everybody Loves To Boogie: 20.45

Acid Klaus: 22.00

Everybody Loves To Boogie: 23.00

Walt Disco: 23.30

Evil Twin: 00.30

Bass Line Party & friends: 01.00

The Smudge

Yasmin Hass: 12.00

Intimate Friends: 13.30

Facesoul x Michael Sebastian: 15.00

Bel Cobain: 16.30

Kaidi Akinnibi: 18.00

Parthenhope: 19.30

Mikoudi: 21.00

Heritage: 22.30

Pigeon: 00.00

Sunday 6th August

The Wilderness Stage

Paul Simon's Graceland re-imagined by The London African Gospel Choir: 15.35

Flyte: 17.05

Pip Millett: 18.20

Sugababes: 19.35

Fatboy Slim: 21.15

The Jumpyard

DJ Lee Petryszyn: 12.00

Gus Robertson: 14.00

Ballin' Jacks: 14.30

Gus Robertson: 15.15

Frances & The Majesties: 15.45

Gus Robertson: 16.30

CVC: 17.00

DJ Chris Tofu: 18.00

Los Dedos: 18.30

DJ Chris Tofu: 19.15

Behind The Mask: 19.45

DJ Chris Tofu: 20.30

The Midnight Zu: 21.00

Hippo Soul System: 22.15

The Smudge

Ellie Bleach: 12.00

Ella More: 13.00

UCHE YARA: 14.30

Little Quirks: 16.00

Lime Garden: 17.30

Personal Trainer: 19.00

Sans Soucis: 20.30

Hamish Hawk: 21.30

All information correct at time of publication. For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website www.wildernessfestival.com or on the official Wilderness Festival app.