Victorious Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

The seafront festival returns to Southsea in August with headliners New Order, Two Door Cinema Club and Rudimental. Find out who’s on and when right here.

The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 23 and Sunday 25 August. This year’s festival features Two Door Cinema Club, The Specials, Rudimental, Bloc Party, New Order, The Vaccines, Plan B, Idlewild and many more.

Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.

Stage times have officially landed 🥳🥳🥳



Tickets from £40 a day here ---> https://t.co/qzGdiRwdMp pic.twitter.com/2d71GvlEbu — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) July 31, 2019

Two Door Cinema Club performing live in 2019. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

FRIDAY 23 AUGUST

COMMON STAGE

Two Door Cinema Club: 21.40-22.55

The Specials: 19.45-21.00

Doves: 18.30-19.15

The Zutons: 17.20-18.00

Dodgy: 16.10-16.50

Fleetingwood Mac: 15.00-15.40

Orange Street: 14.00-14.40

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs on stage during Bristol Sounds 2019. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

SATURDAY 24 AUGUST

COMMON STAGE

Rudimental: 21.20-22.50

James Bay: 19.50-20.40

Ocean Colour Scene: 18.35-19.20

Fun Lovin’ Criminals: 17.20-18.05

Badly Drawn Boy: 16.20-16.50

Republica: 15.20-15.50

Choose 90s-Filta: 14.30-15.00

All Saints: 13.15-14.00

Silver Beatles: 12.15-12.45

CASTLE STAGE

Bloc Party: 21.40-22.55

The Hives: 20.20-21.10

Lewis Capaldi: 19.05-19.50

Professor Green: 17.50-18.35

The Rifles: 16.50-17.20

The Twang: 15.50-16.20

Tim Burgess: 14.50-15.20

Jerry Williams: 14.00-14.30

Casey Lowry: 13.00-13.30

The Snuts: 12.00-12.30

Emptifish: 11.15-11.45

ACOUSTIC STAGE

Space (acoustic): 22.00-22.45

Cavetown: 20.45-21.30

Alice Jemma: 19.45-20.15

AK Patterson: 18.45-19.15

Emilia Tarrant: 17.45-18.15

Babsie Brown & The Miniature Orchestra: 16.30-17.15

The Catgut Hooligans: 15.45-16.15

Strumdiddlyumptious: 15.00-15.30

Yeehaa Granma: 14.15-14.45

Southsea Alternative Choir: 13.30-14.00

Slick Ft Martyn James: 12.45-13.15

Megan Linford: 12.00-12.30

Alice Milburn: 11.15-11.45

Scarlet Town: 10.30-11.00

New Order Perform At Alexandra Palace 2018. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

SUNDAY 25 AUGUST

COMMON STAGE

New Order: 21.20-22.50

Plan B: 19.50-20.40

The Vaccines: 18.35-19.20

Razorlight: 17.20-18.05

Starsailor: 16.20-16.50

Band Of Skulls: 15.20-15.50

Bog Rolling Stones: 14.30-15.00

Ziggy Marley: 13.15-14.00

Southsea Alternative Choir: 12.15-12.45

CASTLE STAGE

Clean Bandit: 21.45-22.45

Tom Grennan: 20.15-21.00

Ash: 19.00-19.45

Idlewild: 18.00-18.30

The Futureheads: 17.00-17.30

The Sherlocks: 16.00-16.30

Laurel: 15.00-15.30

Fatherson: 14.00-14.30

Plastic Mermaids: 13.00-13.30

The Pearl Harts: 12.00-12.30

Libralibra: 11.15-11.45

ACOUSTIC STAGE

Miles Hunt & Erica of The Wonder Stuff: 22.00-22.45

Will Varley: 20.45-21.30

Alex Francis: 19.45-20.15

Holiday Oscar: 18.45-19.15

Bessie Turner: 17.45-18.15

Wren: 16.45-17.15

RU40: 15.45-16.30

Timeless: 15.00-15.30

Dlugokecki: 14.15-14.45

Southerlies: 13.30-14.00

The Smiley Campbell: 12.45-13.15

Amy Baker & The Swing Beats: 12.00-12.30

Class Of 69: 11.15-11.45

Southsea Skiffle Orchestra: 10.30-11.00