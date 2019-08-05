Victorious Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
5 August 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 17:05
The seafront festival returns to Southsea in August with headliners New Order, Two Door Cinema Club and Rudimental. Find out who’s on and when right here.
The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 23 and Sunday 25 August. This year’s festival features Two Door Cinema Club, The Specials, Rudimental, Bloc Party, New Order, The Vaccines, Plan B, Idlewild and many more.
Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.
FRIDAY 23 AUGUST
COMMON STAGE
Two Door Cinema Club: 21.40-22.55
The Specials: 19.45-21.00
Doves: 18.30-19.15
The Zutons: 17.20-18.00
Dodgy: 16.10-16.50
Fleetingwood Mac: 15.00-15.40
Orange Street: 14.00-14.40
SATURDAY 24 AUGUST
COMMON STAGE
Rudimental: 21.20-22.50
James Bay: 19.50-20.40
Ocean Colour Scene: 18.35-19.20
Fun Lovin’ Criminals: 17.20-18.05
Badly Drawn Boy: 16.20-16.50
Republica: 15.20-15.50
Choose 90s-Filta: 14.30-15.00
All Saints: 13.15-14.00
Silver Beatles: 12.15-12.45
CASTLE STAGE
Bloc Party: 21.40-22.55
The Hives: 20.20-21.10
Lewis Capaldi: 19.05-19.50
Professor Green: 17.50-18.35
The Rifles: 16.50-17.20
The Twang: 15.50-16.20
Tim Burgess: 14.50-15.20
Jerry Williams: 14.00-14.30
Casey Lowry: 13.00-13.30
The Snuts: 12.00-12.30
Emptifish: 11.15-11.45
ACOUSTIC STAGE
Space (acoustic): 22.00-22.45
Cavetown: 20.45-21.30
Alice Jemma: 19.45-20.15
AK Patterson: 18.45-19.15
Emilia Tarrant: 17.45-18.15
Babsie Brown & The Miniature Orchestra: 16.30-17.15
The Catgut Hooligans: 15.45-16.15
Strumdiddlyumptious: 15.00-15.30
Yeehaa Granma: 14.15-14.45
Southsea Alternative Choir: 13.30-14.00
Slick Ft Martyn James: 12.45-13.15
Megan Linford: 12.00-12.30
Alice Milburn: 11.15-11.45
Scarlet Town: 10.30-11.00
SUNDAY 25 AUGUST
COMMON STAGE
New Order: 21.20-22.50
Plan B: 19.50-20.40
The Vaccines: 18.35-19.20
Razorlight: 17.20-18.05
Starsailor: 16.20-16.50
Band Of Skulls: 15.20-15.50
Bog Rolling Stones: 14.30-15.00
Ziggy Marley: 13.15-14.00
Southsea Alternative Choir: 12.15-12.45
CASTLE STAGE
Clean Bandit: 21.45-22.45
Tom Grennan: 20.15-21.00
Ash: 19.00-19.45
Idlewild: 18.00-18.30
The Futureheads: 17.00-17.30
The Sherlocks: 16.00-16.30
Laurel: 15.00-15.30
Fatherson: 14.00-14.30
Plastic Mermaids: 13.00-13.30
The Pearl Harts: 12.00-12.30
Libralibra: 11.15-11.45
ACOUSTIC STAGE
Miles Hunt & Erica of The Wonder Stuff: 22.00-22.45
Will Varley: 20.45-21.30
Alex Francis: 19.45-20.15
Holiday Oscar: 18.45-19.15
Bessie Turner: 17.45-18.15
Wren: 16.45-17.15
RU40: 15.45-16.30
Timeless: 15.00-15.30
Dlugokecki: 14.15-14.45
Southerlies: 13.30-14.00
The Smiley Campbell: 12.45-13.15
Amy Baker & The Swing Beats: 12.00-12.30
Class Of 69: 11.15-11.45
Southsea Skiffle Orchestra: 10.30-11.00