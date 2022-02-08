Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini to headline Victorious Festival 2022

Sam Fender will headline Sunday night at Victorious Festival 2022. Picture: Press

The Portsmouth festival has announced a second wave of artists for its 2022 edition.

Victorious Festival have announced that Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini as headliners for their 2022 edition, joining Stereophonics on the line-up.

Scottish singer songwriter Nutini will headline the festival at Southsea sea front on Saturday 27th August, while Radio X favourite Fender will top the bill on Sunday 28th.

Also added to the line-up are Primal Scream, who be special guests on Friday afternoon and The Libertines, who will appear on Sunday.

The latest roll call of artists to appear at the three-day event include Editors, The Subways, Anne-Marie, Example, White Lies, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and Inhaler.

The new additions join the already announced line-up of James, The Wombats, Declan McKenna, Sugababes, Nothing But Thieves. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Self Esteem, We Are Scientists, Becky Hill, ittle Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.

Victorious Festival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Tom Langford/Press

Victorious Festival is also expanding its comedy offering for 2022. Hosted by Rosie Jones and Suzi Ruffell - the afternoon sets will take place in the newly expanded Fringe Fields. Star of 8 out of 10 Cats Katherine Ryan leads the comedy line up alongside The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett and comedy veteran Russell Kane. Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo regular Milton Jones also joins the comedy bill.

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from www.victoriousfestival.co.uk