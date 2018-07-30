Gordon Smart & Johnny Vaughan Set For Victorious 2018

30 July 2018, 18:07

Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan Victorious poster
Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan Victorious poster. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X DJs will be taking their shows live to the Strongbow Yard at the Portsmouth Festival this August.

Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan have both been confirmed for Victorious Festival 2018.

Smart will be broadcasting his 7-10pm evening show at the festival, while Johnny Vaughan will be kicking things off with the 4-7 thang live to the Strongbow Yard.

The music event, which takes place on Portsmouth's Southsea Seafront from 24-26 August 2018, will play host to the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Happy Mondays and Friendly Fires, and see The Prodigy, Paul Weller and The Libertines headline.

Buy tickets here

Watch Gordon Smart interview the Stereophonics at Victorious 2017:

