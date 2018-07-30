Gordon Smart & Johnny Vaughan Set For Victorious 2018

Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan Victorious poster. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X DJs will be taking their shows live to the Strongbow Yard at the Portsmouth Festival this August.

Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan have both been confirmed for Victorious Festival 2018.

Smart will be broadcasting his 7-10pm evening show at the festival, while Johnny Vaughan will be kicking things off with the 4-7 thang live to the Strongbow Yard.



The music event, which takes place on Portsmouth's Southsea Seafront from 24-26 August 2018, will play host to the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Happy Mondays and Friendly Fires, and see The Prodigy, Paul Weller and The Libertines headline.

That's right folks, only ONE MONTH TO GO exactly until Victorious Festival!!



We will be back bigger than ever with Friday now opening at 1pm due to popular demand!



Friday tickets- £40

Saturday- £45

Sunday- £45



Get your tickets here- https://t.co/qzGdiRwdMp



(fees apply) pic.twitter.com/FFHtfNCIMu — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) July 24, 2018

