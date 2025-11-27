Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys and Kasabian to headline Victorious Festival 2026

Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys and Kasabian are to headline Victorious Festival in 2026. Picture: Press

The Southsea Common festival has announced its full line-up for next August Bank Holiday weekend, which also includes Primal Scream, The Streets, Basement Jaxx, The Vaccines and many more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victorious Festival has announced its headliners and full line-up for 2026.

The event will return to Southsea Common in Portsmouth between 28th and 30th August 2026 with a packed bill.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will headline Friday night, following a huge UK arena tour next Spring, while US rock duo The Black Keys will top the bill on Saturday night and Leicester legends Kasabian will close the festival on Sunday.

Victorious Festival 2026 poster. Picture: Press

Also appearing on the Friday will be Scissor Sisters, Faithless, Cast, The Royston Club, Hard-Fi and The Vaccines, who will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? The afternoon special guest will be Rudimental.

Saturday's line-up will include festival favourites Nile Rodgers and Chic, plus indie legends Primal Scream, Happy Mondays, Doves and Bastille. Afternoon special guest for Saturday is Dizzee Rascal.

Appearing alongside Kasabian on Sunday will be The Streets, performing the album A Grand Don't Come For Free in full, Basement Jaxx, The Enemy, Sleeper and more. Afternoon special guest on the final day is Sigrid.

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival 2026 are on sale now via victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Fatboy Slim performing at Victorious Festival in 2024. Picture: Steve Stringer/Press

2025's Victorious Festival saw headline appearances from Queens Of The Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Kings Of Leon.