Victorious Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up & stage times

Victorious Festival headliners for 2025: Queens Of The Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Kings Of Leon. Picture: Imago/Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA/LFP/Alamy Live News

The Portsmouth festival will see headline sets from Queens Of The Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Kings Of Leon. Find out who joins them and how to buy tickets.

By Radio X

Victorious Festival returns to Southsea Common in Portsmouth this weekend.

Queens Of The Stone Age will headline Friday night on the Common Stage, with Vampire Weekend on Saturday and Kings Of Leon closing the festival on Sunday.

Also appearing at this year's event will be Kaiser Chiefs, Madness, The Last Dinner Party, Travis, Nelly Furtado, Bloc Party, The Charlatans, Wunderhorse, Circa Waves, Ash, Everything Everything, The Reytons, The Zutons and many more.

Find out who joins them on the line-up, how to buy tickets and more.

Who is headlining Victorious Festival 2025?

The headliners for Victorious Festival 2025 are:

Friday 22nd August: Queens Of The Stone Age

Saturday 23rd August: Vampire Weekend

Sunday 24th August: Kings Of Leon

Where does Victorious Festival take place?

Victorious takes place on Southsea Common, Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LR.

What are the dates for Victorious Festival 2025?

Victorious Festival will return between 22nd and 24th August 2025, the August Bank Holiday.

How do I buy tickets for Victorious Festival 2025?

Limited tickets for Victorious Festival are still available from www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.

What are the stage times for Victorious Festival 2025?

For the full set times, see the official Victorious Festival site here.

Kaiser Chiefs will perform on the main stage on Friday evening at Victorious. Picture: Press

Victorious Festival stage times Friday 22nd August

Common Stage

Queens of The Stone Age: 21:20

Kaiser Chiefs: 19:45

Wunderhorse: 18:15

The Mary Wallopers: 17:00

Joel Dommett: 15:30

Sprints: 14:30

The Charlatans: 13:15

HotWax: 12:15

Castle Stage

Madness: 21:30

Jamie Webster: 20:05

Everything Everything: 18:35

Daniel Bedingfield: 17:05

Ash: 16:05

The K's: 15:05

Lime Garden: 14:05

October Drift: 13:05

Man/Woman/Chainsaw: 12:05

The Last Dinner Party will appear on the Common Stage on Saturday evening. Picture: Press

Victorious Festival stage times Saturday 23rd August

Common Stage

Vampire Weekend: 21:20

The Last Dinner Party: 19:45

Travis: 18:00

Shed Seven: 16:45

Chris McCausland: 15:15

Scouting For Girls: 14:10

Rizzle Kicks: 13:10

The Pill: 12:10

Castle Stage

Nelly Furtado: 21:40

Caity Baser: 20:05

Public Service Broadcasting: 18:35

Circa Waves: 17:05

The Academic: 16:05

Kid Kapichi: 15:05

Mackenzie: 14:05

FEET: 13:05

The Rosadocs: 12:05

Bloc Party play Sunday at Victorious Festival 2025. Picture: Press

Victorious Festival stage times Sunday 24th August

Common Stage

Kings of Leon: 21:20

Bloc Party: 19:35

The Reytons: 18:05

The Zutons: 16:50

Jasper Carrott: 15:20

Bradley Simpson: 14:30

Craig David's TS5: 13:15

Harvey Jay Dodgson: 12:15

Castle Stage