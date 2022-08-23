Victorious Festival 2022: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Victorious Festival headliners: Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender. Picture: Tracy Daniel/Sipa US/Matt Crossick/Alamy Stock Photo

The seafront festival returns to Southsea this weekend with headliners Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender. Find out who’s on and when right here.

When is Victorious Festival and who is headlining in 2022?

The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th August. This year’s festival features Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, The Wombats, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Suede, Nothing But Thieves, Bombay Bicycle Club and many more.

Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Friday 26th August

Common Stage

Stereophonics - 9.25pm

Bombay Bicycle Club - 7.45pm

James - 6.15pm

Anna Calvi - 5.00pm

Self Esteem - 3.45pm

Soak - 2.30pm

Primal Scream - 1.00pm

Primal Scream are the special afternoon guests on Friday at Victorious Festival. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Saturday 27th August

Common Stage

Paolo Nutini - 9.30pm

The Wombats - 8.10pm

Declan McKenna - 6.55pm

Ocean Colour Scene - 5.40pm

Inhaler - 4.30pn

We Are Scientists 3.30pm

Dodie - 2.30pm

Sugababes - 1.15pm

The K's - 12.15pm

Castle Stage

Bastille - 9.45pm

Kula Shaker - 8.25pm

White Lies - 7.10pm

Sports Team - 5.55pm

The Subways - 4.55pm

Baby Queen - 3.55pm

Only The Poets - 2.55pm

Coach Party - 1.55pm

Swim Deep - 12.55pm

Aziya - 12.00pm

Devin Jade - 11.30am

Bastille headline the Castle Stage on Saturday night at Victorious Festival. Picture: SHP / Alamy Stock Photo

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Sunday 28th August



Common Stage

Sam Fender - 9.30pm

Suede - 8.00pm

Metronomy - 6.45pm

Amy MacDonald - 5.30pm

Editors - 4.15pm

Sam Ryder - 3.15pm

The Reytons - 2.15pm

The Libertines - 12.00pm

Honeyglaze - 12.00pm

Castle Stage

Anne-Marie - 9.40pm

Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm

Becky Hill - 7.00pm

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 6.00pm

Little Man Tate - 5.00pm

Embrace - 4.00pm

Alfie Templeman - 3.00pm

Dylan John Thomas - 2.00pm

Example - 1.00pm

Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.00pm