Victorious Festival 2022: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
23 August 2022, 19:11
The seafront festival returns to Southsea this weekend with headliners Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender. Find out who’s on and when right here.
When is Victorious Festival and who is headlining in 2022?
The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th August. This year’s festival features Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, The Wombats, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Suede, Nothing But Thieves, Bombay Bicycle Club and many more.
Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.
3 Days To Go— Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) August 23, 2022
😎 Just 3 more sleeps! 😎
Sooo excited!!
Don't miss out 👉 https://t.co/mYk7a2rPwv pic.twitter.com/GA53GSYHEN
Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Friday 26th August
Common Stage
- Stereophonics - 9.25pm
- Bombay Bicycle Club - 7.45pm
- James - 6.15pm
- Anna Calvi - 5.00pm
- Self Esteem - 3.45pm
- Soak - 2.30pm
- Primal Scream - 1.00pm
Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Saturday 27th August
Common Stage
- Paolo Nutini - 9.30pm
- The Wombats - 8.10pm
- Declan McKenna - 6.55pm
- Ocean Colour Scene - 5.40pm
- Inhaler - 4.30pn
- We Are Scientists 3.30pm
- Dodie - 2.30pm
- Sugababes - 1.15pm
- The K's - 12.15pm
Castle Stage
- Bastille - 9.45pm
- Kula Shaker - 8.25pm
- White Lies - 7.10pm
- Sports Team - 5.55pm
- The Subways - 4.55pm
- Baby Queen - 3.55pm
- Only The Poets - 2.55pm
- Coach Party - 1.55pm
- Swim Deep - 12.55pm
- Aziya - 12.00pm
- Devin Jade - 11.30am
Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Sunday 28th August
Common Stage
- Sam Fender - 9.30pm
- Suede - 8.00pm
- Metronomy - 6.45pm
- Amy MacDonald - 5.30pm
- Editors - 4.15pm
- Sam Ryder - 3.15pm
- The Reytons - 2.15pm
- The Libertines - 12.00pm
- Honeyglaze - 12.00pm
Castle Stage
- Anne-Marie - 9.40pm
- Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm
- Becky Hill - 7.00pm
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 6.00pm
- Little Man Tate - 5.00pm
- Embrace - 4.00pm
- Alfie Templeman - 3.00pm
- Dylan John Thomas - 2.00pm
- Example - 1.00pm
- Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.00pm