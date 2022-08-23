Victorious Festival 2022: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

23 August 2022, 19:11

Victorious Festival headliners: Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender
Victorious Festival headliners: Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender. Picture: Tracy Daniel/Sipa US/Matt Crossick/Alamy Stock Photo

The seafront festival returns to Southsea this weekend with headliners Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender. Find out who’s on and when right here.

When is Victorious Festival and who is headlining in 2022?

The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th August. This year’s festival features Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, The Wombats, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Suede, Nothing But Thieves, Bombay Bicycle Club and many more.

Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Friday 26th August

Common Stage

  • Stereophonics - 9.25pm
  • Bombay Bicycle Club - 7.45pm
  • James - 6.15pm
  • Anna Calvi - 5.00pm
  • Self Esteem - 3.45pm
  • Soak - 2.30pm
  • Primal Scream - 1.00pm
Primal Scream are the special afternoon guests on Friday at Victorious Festival
Primal Scream are the special afternoon guests on Friday at Victorious Festival. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Saturday 27th August

Common Stage

  • Paolo Nutini - 9.30pm
  • The Wombats - 8.10pm
  • Declan McKenna - 6.55pm
  • Ocean Colour Scene - 5.40pm
  • Inhaler - 4.30pn
  • We Are Scientists 3.30pm
  • Dodie - 2.30pm
  • Sugababes - 1.15pm
  • The K's - 12.15pm

Castle Stage

  • Bastille - 9.45pm
  • Kula Shaker - 8.25pm
  • White Lies - 7.10pm
  • Sports Team - 5.55pm
  • The Subways - 4.55pm
  • Baby Queen - 3.55pm
  • Only The Poets - 2.55pm
  • Coach Party - 1.55pm
  • Swim Deep - 12.55pm
  • Aziya - 12.00pm
  • Devin Jade - 11.30am
Bastille headline the Castle Stage on Saturday night at Victorious Festival
Bastille headline the Castle Stage on Saturday night at Victorious Festival. Picture: SHP / Alamy Stock Photo

Victorious Festival 200 stage times: Sunday 28th August

Common Stage

  • Sam Fender - 9.30pm
  • Suede - 8.00pm
  • Metronomy - 6.45pm
  • Amy MacDonald - 5.30pm
  • Editors - 4.15pm
  • Sam Ryder - 3.15pm
  • The Reytons - 2.15pm
  • The Libertines - 12.00pm
  • Honeyglaze - 12.00pm

Castle Stage

  • Anne-Marie - 9.40pm
  • Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm
  • Becky Hill - 7.00pm
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 6.00pm
  • Little Man Tate - 5.00pm
  • Embrace - 4.00pm
  • Alfie Templeman - 3.00pm
  • Dylan John Thomas - 2.00pm
  • Example - 1.00pm
  • Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.00pm
Anne-Marie headlines the Castle Stage
Anne-Marie headlines the Castle Stage. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

For the full line-up, see the official Victorious Festival site here

