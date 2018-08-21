Victorious Festival 2018: Line-Up, Stage Times & More

Victorious Festival. Picture: Press Image

Find out who joins the likes of The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy at the Portsmouth festival and what time to expect them.

Victorious Festival 2018 will open its doors this Friday (24 August), playing host to headliners in The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy in the beautiful seaside location of Southsea, Portsmouth.

If that isn't enough, Radio X will be returning to the music event this year, with Johnny Vaughan kicking things off with the 4-7 thang live from the Strongbow Yard on Friday night, and Gordon Smart broadcasting his show from 1pm – 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Gordon Smart and Johnny Vaughan Victorious poster. Picture: Radio X

Get the most stage times for the two main festival stages here:

*FRIDAY 24 AUGUST:

The Libertines. Picture: Press

Common Stage:

The Libertines - 21:40 – 22:55

Kaiser Chiefs - 20:00 – 21:00

Shed Seven - 18:30 – 19:20

Lightening Seeds - 17:20 – 18:00

Come Together (Abbey Road performed in full) - 15:50 – 16:50

Hymn For Her - 14:20 – 15:20

Marley Blandford - 13:30 – 14:00

Beats & Swing Tent:

AAA Badboy - 21:30 – 22:30

Minque - 20:45 – 21:30

Prince Brandon - 19:45 – 20:45

Dutch Criminal Record - 19:00 – 19:45

Monkeylove Stunt Team - 17:00 – 19:00

Motif - 15:00 – 17:00

Beats & Swing Soundsystem - 14:00 – 15:00

*All other stages open on Saturday 25 August

SATURDAY 25 AUGUST:

Paul Weller. Picture: Press

Common Stage:

Paul Weller - 21:20 – 22:50

Brian Wilson - 19:50 – 20:40

The Cribs - 18:35 – 19:20

Gaz Coombes - 17:20 – 18:05

Sleeper - 16:20 – 16:50

Gabrielle Aplin - 15:20 – 15:50

Southsea Alternative Choir - 14:30 – 15:00

Happy Mondays - 13:15 – 14:00

Fur - 12:15 – 12:45

Castle Stage:

Paloma Faith - 21:55 – 22:55

Everything Everything - 20:20 – 21:10

Billy Bragg - 19:05 – 19:50

The Pigeon Detectives - 17:50 – 18:35

Coasts - 16:50 – 17:20

Cabbage - 15:50 – 16:20

Pins - 14:50 – 15:20

Mullally - 14:00 – 14:30

Cassia - 13:00 – 13:30

Electric Pyramid- 12:00 – 12:30



SUNDAY 26 AUGUST:

The Prodigy. Picture: Press



Common Stage:

The Prodigy - 21:20 – 22:50

Friendly Fires - 19:50 – 20:40

Sleaford Mods - 18:35 – 19:20

The Amazons - 17:20 – 18:05

The Bluetones - 16:20 – 16:50

Marika Hackman - 15:20 – 15:50

Dub Pistols - 14:30 – 15:00

Gomez - 13:15 – 14:00

Me & The Moon - 12:15 – 12:45

Castle Stage:

Years & Years - 21:45 – 22:45

Example & DJ Wire - 20:15 – 21:00

Embrace - 19:00 – 19:45

Reverend and the Makers - 18:00 – 18:30

Gengahr - 17:00 – 17:30

The Orielles - 16:00 – 16:30

Jerry Williams - 15:00 – 15:30

Stereo Honey - 14:00 – 14:30

Bang Bang Romeo - 13:00 – 13:30

Sam Wills - 12:00 – 12:30

