Truck Festival is cancelled for 2021

Crowds at the last Truck Festival, in July 2019. Picture: Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock

The Oxfordshire festival is "devastated" to announce that this year's event will not take place.

By Radio X

Truck Festival organisers have announced that their 2021 event - scheduled for 23 to 25 July - has been cancelled.

In a statement, the event, which takes place in Steventon, Oxfordshire, said: "We are absolutely devastated to confirm that Truck Festival will not be able to take place again this year."

We are absolutely devastated to confirm that Truck Festival will not be able to take place again this year.



Read the full statement here and FAQ’s https://t.co/tfGmTWFQng pic.twitter.com/XXYe0VqRj7 — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) June 22, 2021

"We've explored every possible avenue to make Truck happen this year. Unfortunately, with the delay to the roadmap and without the necessary assurances and guidance from the Government, it's become too risky for us to put the event on and deliver the high standard that you know, love and greatly deserve."

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, Royal Blood and Blossoms were due to perform at the event, with DMA'S, Fontaines DC, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Idles and Circa Waves also on the bill.

The news comes the day after it was announced that Kendal Calling's 2021 festival had also been cancelled, due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions being pushed back by the government from 21 June to 19 July.

Organisers confirmed that Truck would return, taking place between 22 and 24 July 2022 and that "any tickets, upgrades and glamping... will automatically be rolled over".

Face value refunds for anyone not able to attend the 2022 will also be available. More information is available at the festival's official website.